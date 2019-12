About this show

Mary Poppins flies to the stage to delivery whimsy, excitement, and memorable songs to a story that will melt your heart. Nominated for seven Tony Awards and winner of the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreography, Mary Poppins is a must see for the entire family. Based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name and the beloved children's books by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins is an entertaining adventure of enchantment and fun.