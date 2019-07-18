About this show

Enter a realm where reality and dreams converge — an experience unlike any other! Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret served with a multi-course feast. Described as the "Kit Kat Klub on acid," the fast-paced action unfolds around, above, and alongside guests as world-class acrobats, musicians, divas, illusionists, madmen, and aerialists fill our intimate Spiegeltent ZaZou, a unique jewel-box mirror tent. Teatro ZinZanni's signature blend of Love, Chaos & Dinner has played to sold-out audiences in Seattle and San Francisco. Don't miss the show the New York Times calls "a feast for the senses" and the "city's hottest ticket!"

Broadway in Chicago is proud to introduce you to the newest experience in the Loop Chicago Theatre District!