About this show

Lissie grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, near the Mississippi River, speaking her mind and writing songs on her acoustic guitar from an early age. After releasing her stunning top 10 record Castles in 2018, Lissie returned earlier in 2019 with When I'm Alone: The Piano Retrospective, an evocative collection reinterpreting songs from her first decade in music. Lissie also appeared in the most recent season of David Lynch's Twin Peaks with NME saying of her "intense" performance: "Closing the episode with the Stevie Nicks-esque 'Wild West,' Rock Island's most exciting troubadour more than earned her Lynch-commissioned screen time."