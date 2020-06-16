About this show

Lisa Lampanelli's Losin' It! is an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life stories curated and performed by Lisa and a few of her friends. Inspired by her work with the Moth Radio Hour, Lisa has created a heartfelt theatrical evening focusing on the issues of weight, body image, and "losin' it!" Performed in the spirit of The Vagina Monologues and Love, Loss & What I Wore, Lisa and friends enchant theatergoers with hilarious, touching anecdotes about their own weight struggles, and lively audience interaction.

"I decided stand-up comedy really wasn't for me anymore. It wasn't making my heart happy. So, I created Losin' It!, a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I've struggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!" — Lisa Lampanelli