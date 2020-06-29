About this show

Lifeline Theatre is pleased to offer Summer Camps right into your home. The 38-year old company is preparing activities and games that will take camper's imagination to faraway places. Lifeline Theatre is determined to bring all the fun – and as much social interaction as possible – to the virtual space, with onscreen and off-screen projects. Theatre Camp will still focus on adaptation and performance, and Lifeline's experienced instructors have found meaningful ways to explore the actors' tools and create ensemble by embracing the digital platform. For more information, including Fast facts and Daily Schedule, visit www.lifelinetheatre.com. To register, call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or visit www.lifelinetheatre.com.