About this show

One of Cleveland's oldest karaoke bars may have to close its doors forever unless its longtime proprietor can convince the new building owner not to change it into a cider bar. With a neighborhood slowly gentrifying around them, the longtime patrons embark on a plan to keep their beloved watering hole intact. It all comes down to one final night, where the beer flows freely and the karaoke soars higher than Steve Perry's vocals on "Don't Stop Believin'."