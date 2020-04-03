About this show

Kurtis Conner started performing stand-up comedy in 2013, and later attended the "Comedy: Writing & Performance" program at Humber College in Toronto. He amassed a following of over 300,000 on the social media app Vine while continuing to perform all over Canada, including several sold-out headlining shows in Toronto.

Kurtis independently released his debut comedy album Cuppla Jokes in 2016, and it reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts and No. 6 on Billboard comedy. When Vine shut down in early 2017, Kurtis began focusing on his weekly podcast, Very Really Good, and his YouTube channel. He began creating commentary-style videos on strange subcultures and online trends, and has now amassed over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his podcast is currently in the top 100 comedy podcasts on iTunes.