Cause and Effect is Keane's follow-up to Strangeland of 2012, which included the singles "Disconnected" and "Silenced by the Night." The birth of the new album came as something of a surprise even to the band. During their hiatus, singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley. "I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift," Tom said.

"The Way I Feel," like the other 10 tracks on Cause and Effect, is an emotional and remarkable slice of life, and reminiscent of the very best of Keane. It's an exciting period for one of the UK's great bands and a very welcome return. As Tim has said, "We've got a lot of great music in us." Cause and Effect is just that.