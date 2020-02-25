About this show

A seasoned stage magician, starting at the age of 9 on the streets of Camden, England, Julius has spent years preparing for a thrilling stage performance bringing his viral tricks to life. After posting videos of his street magic to the internet, his career exploded and the young Brit has since amassed more than 20 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook. Since then, Julius has made appearances across major TV and radio internationally, blowing the minds of celebrities including Shawn Mendes, Drake, Tony Hawk, Post Malone, and many more. In this special live performance, Julius will be performing some of his favorite magic feats, while intermixing mind-reading and illusions!