About this show

Now in its 43rd year, The Other Cinderella is indeed a Black classic that has been enjoyed by people of all colors, kinds and ages. In this African American rendition of this African fairy tale – Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the post office, there is a King, Queen and Prince, there are the Brothers From The Hood, and The Fairy Godmama is from Jamaica. The Other Cinderella is a musical classic that audiences have returned to see time and time again. The music is divine, the dancing is wild and the story is uplifting, positive and infectious.