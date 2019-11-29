About this show

It's a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play has become a holiday tradition at Oil Lamp – a tradition that audiences embrace enthusiastically as they're swept up in the magic and whimsy of this timeless classic. Only seven actors bring the dozens of characters to life in a 1946 radio play — complete with sound effects – that tells the story of George Bailey, a young man whose troubles lead him to wish he'd never been born. He is visited by the angel Clarence who comes to earth on Christmas Eve to help George realize how many lives he has touched, just how blessed he has been, and how different the world would be if he'd never been there.