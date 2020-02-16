About this show

Jeff Yang, violin, viola, cello, baroque recorder

Matthew Agnew, cello

Lyudmila Lakisova, piano



Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Jeff Yang): Pictures at an Exhibition

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello



Enjoy a unique multi-sensory performance of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Jeff Yang has transformed this classical music staple, based on the paintings of Viktor Hartmann. Yang's rendition features two players and eight instruments. Throughout the performance, audiences will experience stunning music paired with animated lithographs by John Gaudette based on the lost paintings of Viktor Hartmann along with other sensory elements. The program will also include Ravel's beautiful, nostalgic duo for violin and cello. This performance will entice your ears, eyes, nose, taste buds, and more in a completely new and exhilarating way!