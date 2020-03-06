About this show

The New York Times says of In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play), "insightful, fresh and funny, the play is as rich in thought as it is in feeling." It's the 1880s in New York, during what many considered to be the Gilded Age of America. The second Industrial Revolution has ignited a desire to change the fabric of daily life. When her physician husband creates a unique piece of machinery to massage the growing affliction of "female hysteria," Catherine Givings embarks on some new discoveries of her own. As Dr. Givings garners the attention of new patients, Catherine finds her own attention inexplicably drawn to what occurs "in the next room" and what it means for her. In this intimate and humorous journey of self-examination and sexuality, human connection is not only a climax, but a vital part of life itself.