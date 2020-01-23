About this show

Elizabeth, a city planner, moves back to New York to restart her life in the city of infinite possibilities. When her carefully designed plans collide with fate, Elizabeth's life splits into two parallel paths. If/Then follows both stories, simultaneously, through the intersection of choice and chance. With unforgettable songs and a deeply moving story by the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal, If/Then paints a moving portrait of the lives we lead, as well as the lives we might have led. Brown Paper Box Co. is proud to present the regional premiere of this original new musical. Recommended for ages 12+ due to language.