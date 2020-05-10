About this show

This Mother's Day, we shine a light on composers returning to their roots or celebrating new beginnings. Huanzhi Li's Spring Festival Overture depicts the vibrancy of Chinese New Year and the joy of spring blooms. Brahms's glorious Third Symphony marks a triumphant return after a five-year absence from symphonic work. Writing in the summer of 1883, in the picturesque town of Wiesbaden on the Rhine river, Brahms incorporated his personal motto "free but happy" through the piece. And Korngold's romantic and virtuosic Violin Concerto was a return home to orchestral composing after a long absence from the concert halls. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Nicholas Hubbell will be performing his competition-winning piece; this competition is a reflection of the Society's three decades providing a platform for performance and promotion of greater metropolitan Chicago artists.