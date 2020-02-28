About this show

Henry is nervous, a self-proclaimed liar, and compelled by some unknown force to tell us his life story along with something we don't already know. This spellbinding head-scratcher of a one-man play twists and turns, flips and sidesteps through Henry's struggle to grasp the meaning of life, love, beauty, death, truth and lies. This brand of meta-theatrical theatre has the power to transform the lives of audiences, who come into dark rooms with their minds and their hearts open, who are filled with questions, and who find a moment of peace in the presence of something innately familiar. The play hopefully can touch people, and open people to thinking about their own humanity and their purpose in life.