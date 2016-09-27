About this show

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton. A thoroughly inventive, wildly entertaining musical about the birth of our nation – with a score that blends hip-hop, pop, blues, jazz and Broadway — Hamilton opened on Broadway earlier this year to enthusiastic reception from critics and audiences of all ages.