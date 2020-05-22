About this show

Goshen, the Story of the Exodus, brings together Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and gospel artist Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers, rapper Sir the Baptist, poet J. Ivy, and choir master Zeke Locke with Chicago's Deeply Rooted Dance Theater for a collaboration of gospel music, song, dramatic narrative, and dance theater rooted in African-American traditions. The project addresses contemporary matters of race and equity while exploring historic themes of power, wealth, fear, and oppression depicted in ancient biblical narrative.

Goshen will be directed and choreographed by Deeply Rooted cofounder and creative director Kevin Iega Jeff; additional Deeply Rooted choreographers include artistic director Nicole Clarke-Springer, associate artistic director Gary Abbott, and artistic team member/rehearsal director Joshua L. Ishmon, joined by South African choreographer Tshediso Kabulu.

All patrons, regardless of age, must have a paid ticket for admission.