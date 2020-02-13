About this show

Join us on February 13 for an exciting Galentine's Day screening of the award-winning film Ginger and a Q&A with the directors before its scheduled release in late 2020!

Inspired by a true story, Ginger is a 23-year-old woman's pretty funny, slightly sad, powerfully emotional guide to breast cancer that has received glowing reviews from audiences and film festivals around the world.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director and metastatic breast cancer thriver Melissa Boratyn, director Jimmy Boratyn, and several members of the cast and crew.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the American Cancer Society.