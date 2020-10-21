About this show

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it, they'll have to look inside themselves first.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. The creative team at its helm has won a cumulative 16 Tonys and includes Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez (music & lyrics), Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).