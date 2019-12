About this show

Base on the hit book and beloved films, and from the combined talents who created Once Upon a Mattress, Friday Night Lights, .Parenthood, Next to Normal, American Idiot, High Fidelity, If/Then and Bring it On, this is the modern story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and, with hilarious results, have only one day to put things right again before Mom's big wedding.