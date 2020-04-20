About this show

Fragmented tells the story of K, a hapa (half-Asian) girl growing up in Idaho who is following the rules of her conservative community: marriage, house, planning for kids. But her desire to be an actor burns in her heart, against her husband's wishes. She decides to leave her hometown and her toxic marriage, and moves to Hawaii to get her masters in performance. After that, her entire life changes as she seeks to find out her true identity. Told in a series of explosive vignettes, Fragmented, presented as a full production, explores family, politics, and the challenges and joys of being multicultural in America.