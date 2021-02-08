About this show

Lifeline Theatre is pleased to present the 24th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, running virtually February 8 – 28, 2021. Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline virtually brings 15 storytelling collectives and 14 solo performers together from all over the country in a three-week, online gallery of powerful personal stories.

The 2021 Fillet of Solo Festival will stream online via a password-protected website where ticket holders will have access to the full line up of stories until the Festival concludes. Ticket prices are Name Your Price (suggested donation of $20) for access to the gallery for the full three weeks, and $45 for a Festival Pass which allows full access PLUS live virtual extras including panel discussions and storytelling workshops with Festival artists from all over the world! Tickets/passes will be available for purchase starting December 11 by calling the Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com