About this show

Opening with Maddie Wiener.

Drew Michael broke out last year with his self-titled, one-hour special on HBO, Drew Michael, released to widespread critical acclaim. Its radical approach in both format and content led The New York Times to exalt it as "thrillingly subversive," while GQ raved that Drew "represents the past and future of stand-up comedy." The special earned a prestigious Writers Guild Award nomination, the only stand-up special to do so last year.

At 21 years old, Maddie Wiener has opened for Dave Attell, Nikki Glaser, Joe List, Robert Kelly, Rich Vos, and others. She began comedy in her home state of North Carolina, and since moving to Chicago her stand-up has garnered attention online with over 6 million total views on The Hollywood Laugh Factory's Instagram.