Pride Arts inspires future generations through art to promote equality, creativity, and awareness while changing lives. We accomplish this mission through fully-staged productions, staged readings, film fests, cabarets, comedy nights, and short film production. The work is often new to Chicago, including classics and new writing. Though centered on LGBTQ characters or themes, our work is essential viewing for ALL audiences. It is a buffet of all that makes our community so gloriously multifaceted. PFP is the primary tenant in the Pride Arts Center (PAC), which connects and promotes artists who share our values, creating a safe environment for all.