About this show

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

Chicago Children's Theatre is Chicago's premier professional theater company for children and families, dedicated to creating high-quality, original theatrical productions, and educational programming, including groundbreaking work for children on the autism spectrum and other special needs communities. Since 2004, CCT has served over half a million individuals spanning the city's 77 neighborhoods and beyond, annually funding tens of thousands of free and reduced price tickets to school children. In 2017, the company opened its first permanent home, The Station, the former 12th district police station in the West Loop neighborhood repurposed into a community arts and education center.