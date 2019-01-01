About this show

The mission of Ballet 5:8 is to engage communities in Chicago, the Midwest, and across the nation in conversation of life and faith through innovative storytelling and breathtaking dance. Celebrating its eighth performance season, Ballet 5:8 shares the beauty, power, and inspiration of professional dance with thousands of audience members each season through over 40 performances in settings ranging from professional theaters to school gyms to Chicago's Millennium Park. Ballet 5:8 also works to promote thriving artistic communities through a range of workshops, master classes, summer intensive programs, retreats, and conferences.