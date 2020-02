About this show

The "outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap" (Chicago Sun-Times) has made Defending the Caveman "a comic phenomenon" (New York Times).

Caveman is a hilariously insightful play about the ways men and women relate. It has both sexes roaring with laughter and recognition. Lots of affectionate nudging goes on during the performance as audience members recognize themselves in the stories being told onstage.