Northwestern's annual showcase of dance featuring new works by acclaimed and nationally recognized guest choreographers and faculty.
Artistic Direction by Joel Valentín-Martínez Danceworks 2020 Choreographers: Nicole Clarke-Springer, Artistic Director of Chicago's Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Miguel Angel Gamero Ortega, Dancer/Choreographer of Mexico City's Compañía Barro Rojo Arte Escénico Jeff Hancock, Northwestern Dance Faculty Joel Valentín-Martínez, Northwestern Dance Faculty & Dance Program Director