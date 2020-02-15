About this show

Dances From the Heart showcases the most romantic works from Dance Chicago performers featuring an amazing array of styles such as aerial, tap, urban fusion, jazz, contemporary, Irish, Mexican folkloric, hip-hop, and more. A selection of companies currently on the program include Visceral Dance Chicago (contemporary), Tre Dumas (tap), Trinity Irish Dancers (Irish hard shoe), RawFunkyStreetFlav (rfsf) (hip-hop), Sophia Sanchez (Flamenco), GUS Legacy Co. (hip hop), GG Company, (jazz), and Movement Revolution (hip-hop). The night is a beautiful way to celebrate Valentine's weekend, romance, and Chicago dance. Audience members will also receive complimentary treats courtesy of Eli's.