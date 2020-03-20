About this show

Creole Stomp has captured the ears and the feet of Louisiana music fans across North America. A recognized African Creole accordion and French Creole fiddle master, bandleader Dennis Stroughmatt has journeyed to three corners of North America in his immersive quest of French musical traditions, language, and culture. Creole Stomp keeps listeners enthralled and dancers in motion with a rollicking mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco music. Dennis's deep knowledge of the music comes from mentors that include legends Morris Ardoin, Canray Fontenot, Faren Serrette, and the late Hadley Castille. Creole Stomp shows have become legendary for the heart and passion conveyed from the stage, music with emotion and energy that literally jumps from the band.