Emerald City Theatre's beloved production of Corduroy returns to Chicago just in time for the holidays! In this sweet adaptation of Don Freeman's classic book, a small bear's quest for a missing button leads to the friendship of a lifetime. After the lights are dimmed and the doors locked, the department store comes to life with circus elements and physical comedy. It's up to Corduroy to outsmart the Night Watchman as he waits for his new pal Lisa to return with her mother. Along with exciting scenes of clowning and mischief, the story teaches the importance of empathy and unconditional love. Tailored for young imaginations, this playful adventure will delight ages 3 and up!