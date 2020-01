About this show

You'll laugh … You'll Cry … You'll Eat (a bissel!)

Cooking With Bubbie is a world-premier musical starring internationally acclaimed actress Francine Berk as America's most famous grandmother … "the Bubbie". Featuring 16 original songs including: Schmaltz, Was Anything Alright Tonight?, A Little Nosh, Lipschitz, Let's Eat, I Miss Max, and 10 other hummable tunes.