About this show

ComedySportz pits two teams of improv comedians against each other in a battle for points and laughs, based entirely on audience suggestions. And now, it's custom designed to be more accessible for individuals and families who will benefit from a relaxed and supportive environment. The sensory-friendly performance is specially designed for children and adults with sensory-input disorders, autism, or other developmental or cognitive disabilities, as well as families and caretakers. ComedySportz promise a judgment-free, fun experience for the entire family. Families can participate in a pre-visit social story and are offered preparatory materials.