Comedy Dance Chicago presents their joyful, hilarious, interactive show! Brimming with wordplay, physical comedy, and good music, you're sure to say, "My face hurts from smiling!" See the show Chicago Reader describes as "one of the funniest, most enjoyable hours you'll spend on a [Thursday] night."

Comedy Dance Chicago is a group of comedians and dancers that combines sketch comedy, physical comedy, and dance to tell stories in feel-good and visually hilarious ways. They've been described as "modern-day vaudeville," "gracefully stupid," and "timeless, joyful work." To learn more, visit www.comedydancechicago.com.