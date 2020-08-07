About this show

Children of Eden is a two-act musical with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Disney's Pocahontas, Pippin) and a book by Tony winner John Caird (Les Misérables). The musical is freely based on the Book of Genesis, spanning from the story of creation to that of Noah's ark. The show provides a frank and heartfelt celebration of family. Featuring Broadway's Norm Lewis, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist David Phelps, America's Got Talent's Brian Justin Crum, and many more, this will be the theatrical event of the year you won't want to miss!