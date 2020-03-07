About this show

From the whispers of the past we hear a resound that cannot be silenced. Every human - beautiful or plain, desirable or marginalized - is precious and created with purpose. Join Ballet 5:8 for an evening of one-act ballets featuring Julianna Rubio Slager's Butterfly, the story of a Holocaust survivor from WWII Terezin. Also included: a World Premiere by Kevin Jenkins, winner of multiple Dance Magazine and Pointe Magazine Editors Choice choreography awards, Slager's Of Splendors and Horrors, inspired by C.S. Lewis' book The Weight of Glory, and Slager's playful Brothers & Sisters, exploring the beauty and contrast of men and women.