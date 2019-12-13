About this show

Burning Bluebeard, created and performed by the critically acclaimed theater troupe the Ruffians, has been touted as "a show you won't quickly forget and that you could only see in Chicago" by the Chicago Tribune, and New City says the production is "filled to the brim with irreverent humor, riveting dance sequences and enough charm to fill a bucket…" Told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics, and dance, Burning Bluebeard is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmas time in 1903.

A Chicago holiday tradition for many since its debut in 2011, each performance is a vaudevillian musical delight with a story that excavates the poetic and poignant remains of a piece of our city's rich history and leaves the audience with an unforgettable experience.