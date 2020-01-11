About this show

Lifeline Theatre's KidSeries presents Bunny's Book Club, based on the children's book by Annie Silvestro and illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Aly Renee Amidei, and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Anthony Kayer. Ever since she overheard the librarian reading outside of the library, Bunny has been enamored with books. But upon reflection, she isn't sure if animals are allowed in the library. With the help of her furry friends, Bunny decides to share her love for reading and start a book club, but how can they get their hands on those books? Celebrate the joy of reading in this world-premiere adaptation of Silvestro's celebrated picture book.