Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, Sept. 25 - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a guided tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade debuts Friday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and is available for streaming until October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.