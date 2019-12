About this show

The Blue Man Group has paved the way for many nonconventional productions such as Stomp, Tap Dogs, and De La Guarda. Since they opened in New York City in 1991, audiences from all over the world have seen their show. Smart silliness, neon-colored paint, cereal, and other wildly inventive props add to their visual appeal. This production opened at the Briar Street Theatre in October 1997 to an overwhelmingly enthusiastic reception