About this show

Black Lives Black Words, a Chicago-based activist theater company with international talent that provides black creatives with an artistic platform, will virtually perform the world premiere of "The Emancipation of Yankee Oluwale" as the final play featured in the "Plays for the People" series.

This piece follows the true and powerful story of David Oluwale, a Nigerian man stowed away on a ship bound to the UK from Lagos that is faced with police brutality throughout his journey. The play was written by Nigerian playwright Wole Oguntokun and directed by acclaimed actor and stage director Harry Waters Jr., best known for his role as Marvin Berry in Back to the Future.