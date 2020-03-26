About this show

Big Fish revolves around the relationship between Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman, and his adult son Will, who looks for what is behind his father's tall stories. The story shifts between two timelines. In the present-day real world, sixty-year-old Edward Bloom faces his mortality while Will prepares to become a father himself. In the storybook past, Edward ages from a teenager, encountering a Witch, a Giant, a Mermaid, and the love of his life, Sandra. The stories meet as Will discovers the secret his father never revealed.