About this show

Live Nation presents Ben Rector and the Old Friends Acoustic Tour! Emmy-nominated independent singer-songwriter and multi- instrumentalist Ben Rector announces the Old Friends Acoustic Tour featuring special guest Cody Fry. This new format offers an intimate and unique take on Rector's celebrated discography, including tracks from 2018 Billboard Rock top 10 album Magic, and 2015 Billboard 200 top 10 album Brand New. The acoustic performance will include fan favorites spanning his catalog, which has amassed over 1 billion streams and resulted in national television performances on Conan, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, and Live With Kelly and Ryan.