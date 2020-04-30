About this show

It's the 1960s, when all you need is love. Free spirits escape a world gone wrong to get back to the land, a place that promises safe harbor from the corrupt ways of the city—but no one is spared here from the hazards of love. The irrepressible Rosalind takes refuge in the forest. So, too, does her love Orlando, with much to learn from the woman of his dreams, now disguised in boy's garb. This high-spirited, music-filled adaptation infuses Shakespeare's comedy with the hit songs of The Beatles—lifting the playwright's timeless verse in beautiful harmony with the immortal music of the "Fab Four."