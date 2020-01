About this show

Women designers were responsible for much of the world's mid-century furniture, textiles, and designed objects, although they did not always get the credit they deserved. Stacy Hand, talks about some of the truly great designers including Ray Eames and Aino Aalto to illuminate their role in bringing a modernist aesthetic to the post-war interior. Following the presentation guests will be shuttled to the House for a Belladonna Tea & Coffee 50's inspired tea and continued conversation.