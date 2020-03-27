About this show

Comedian Akaash Singh brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for one night only. An Indian-born and raised in Texas, Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who is quickly working his way up to become a household name. His comedy is driven by cultural differences, an intense upbringing and a desire to challenge the audience. He was on multiple shows on MTV including Guy Code, Wild 'N Out, and his own show on MTV Desi Writer's Block. He can currently be seen on Netflix's Brown Nation.