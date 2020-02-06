About this show

This is a game show in which the contestant advances or is sent back through the seven ages of man. The play creates a picture of man from birth until death, with all its madness, with all its familiarity and with all its nonsense. What's more, a quartet consisting of the games master, the male players and the female players assist the incomparable contestant from "mewling infant" to "second childishness and mere oblivion." Incident after incident makes you laugh and suddenly makes you stop and think that maybe you're laughing at yourself.