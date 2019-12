About this show

With her trademark humor, Arlene Malinowski confronts her own state of mind when depression slips in through her basement window, lights a cigarette, and makes himself at home. A Little Bit Not Normal circles around a secret that had been kept for six decades and discovered at a family wedding. It's a serious comedy about depression, the journey of a love story tested and the secrets we keep about crazy. This performance will be ASL interpreted.