About this show

Nora, a spirited young housewife, is a radical thinker trapped in the patriarchal world of 1870s Norway. Life with her husband, Torvald, is comfortable, if uninteresting. But when an old acquaintance reappears, threatening to bring Nora's secrets to light, everything changes. As her marriage, her relationships, and her world crumble, she begins to speak her mind and question what she really wants for herself.

This revival of Henrik Ibsen's masterpiece comes to Raven's stage in the Chicago premiere of a vibrant and progressive new adaptation from Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and Kirsten Brandt.